This Video Of Jeff Fisher’s Challenge Flag Gaffe Vs. Patriots Is Pure Comedy

The goal of Amazon’s bold new series, “All or Nothing,” is to pull the curtain back and expose an NFL team, warts and all.

And trust us: The Los Angeles Rams had plenty of warts.

Let’s rewind to the Rams’ late-season matchup with the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Rams wide receiver Brian Quick was ruled out of bounds on a catch he appeared to make, so L.A. head coach Jeff Fisher decided to challenge the play. Except he couldn’t find his challenge flag.

Fisher’s gaffe made for an amusing scene on the FOX broadcast as he rifled through his coat pockets to try to find the flag. But Season 2 of “All or Nothing” has audio of the whole thing from Fisher’s perspective, and the unintentional comedy is off the charts.

Fisher desperately tried to stall while searching for his flag, even trying to verbally challenge the play — which, of course, is against the rules. He eventual dug the thing out of the inner recesses of his jacket, but not before a good minute and a half of hilarity.

The Rams would win the challenge but lose the game, 26-10, and Fisher would be fired just one week later. Rough.

