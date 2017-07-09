Tigers Vs. Indians Live Stream: Watch MLB Sunday Night Baseball Online

Share this:

The Cleveland Indians will host the Detroit Tigers in the last game before Major League Baseball’s All-Star break.

The Indians have played well of late with a 7-3 record in their last 10 games entering Sunday night, and they lead the American League Central division by 2.5 games. The Tigers, meanwhile, sit at the bottom of the division with a 38-48 record.

Here’s how to watch Tigers vs. Indians online.

When: Sunday, July 9 at 8 p.m. ET

Live Stream: WatchESPN

