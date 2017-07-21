Toby Keith’s New Album To Feature Hilarious NSFW ‘S—– Golfer’ Song

Golf is fun, but it sure as heck ain’t easy.

But, hey, at least the next time you’re making a triple bogey on a par-5 there will be the perfect theme song to describe your ordeal — s—–.

Toby Keith is releasing a new album, “The Bus Songs,” on Sept. 8, and golf fans will be especially interested in the first track on the CD, “S—– Golfer.”

And if that song title isn’t enough of a clue, here’s a description of what the country star is going for with his new album.

Twelve tracks of pure, road-worthy fun, “The Bus Songs” will be available for pre-order July 21 — the day after his first Nashville headlining show in 13 years. Whether it’s adult situational humor, a bit of over-imbibing or seriously funny self-deprecation, Keith lets it all hang out on “The Bus Songs.”

Sounds like some good tailgate material. And you can get a sneak peek at the aforementioned golf ballad below, although it comes with a NSFW warning for language.

