MLB

Todd Frazier Hits Into Crazy Triple Play In First Yankees At-Bat In Bronx

by on Tue, Jul 25, 2017 at 10:39PM
1,348

Newly acquired New York Yankees third baseman Todd Frazier had a chance to win over the home fans during his first at-bat at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday night.

The bases were loaded with no outs, but instead of getting a clutch hit, Frazier did something you rarely see.

He hit into a triple play.

A run did score on the play, though, and the Yankees eventually went on to win 4-2 over the Cincinnati Reds.

Frazier finished 1-for-2 with a walk.

He was acquired, along with relief pitchers David Robertson and Tommy Kahnle, from the Chicago White Sox via trade last week.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images

TMZ logo

Related NESN.com Stories

COED Media Logo
Sports Daily logo

NESN Team

© 2017 NESN