Todd Frazier Hits Into Crazy Triple Play In First Yankees At-Bat In Bronx

Newly acquired New York Yankees third baseman Todd Frazier had a chance to win over the home fans during his first at-bat at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday night.

The bases were loaded with no outs, but instead of getting a clutch hit, Frazier did something you rarely see.

He hit into a triple play.

Todd Frazier's first home at-bat at Yankee Stadium… could've gone a little better pic.twitter.com/SnuU5HUowF — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) July 25, 2017

A run did score on the play, though, and the Yankees eventually went on to win 4-2 over the Cincinnati Reds.

Frazier finished 1-for-2 with a walk.

He was acquired, along with relief pitchers David Robertson and Tommy Kahnle, from the Chicago White Sox via trade last week.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images