Todd Frazier Hits Into Crazy Triple Play In First Yankees At-Bat In Bronx

Newly acquired New York Yankees third baseman Todd Frazier had a chance to win over the home fans during his first at-bat at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday night.
The bases were loaded with no outs, but instead of getting a clutch hit, Frazier did something you rarely see.
He hit into a triple play.
A run did score on the play, though, and the Yankees eventually went on to win 4-2 over the Cincinnati Reds.
Frazier finished 1-for-2 with a walk.
He was acquired, along with relief pitchers David Robertson and Tommy Kahnle, from the Chicago White Sox via trade last week.
Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP