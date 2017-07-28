NESN Sports Today

Tom Brady Displays Excellent Accuracy In First Patriots Training Camp Drills

by on Thu, Jul 27, 2017 at 11:19PM
New England Patriots training camp started Thursday at Gillette Stadium, and just like the last time we saw him in Super Bowl LI back in February, Tom Brady was completing passes with impressive accuracy.

The four-time Super Bowl MVP went 20-for-24 in drills Thursday and was the only one of three Patriots quarterbacks not to throw an interception.

For more on Brady, check out Matt Chatham’s analysis on “NESN Sports Today” in the video above, presented by People’s United Bank.

