Tom Brady Displays Excellent Accuracy In First Patriots Training Camp Drills

New England Patriots training camp started Thursday at Gillette Stadium, and just like the last time we saw him in Super Bowl LI back in February, Tom Brady was completing passes with impressive accuracy.

The four-time Super Bowl MVP went 20-for-24 in drills Thursday and was the only one of three Patriots quarterbacks not to throw an interception.

