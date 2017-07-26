Tom Brady Earns 99 Rating in ‘Madden NFL 18,’ Will Be Highest-Rated QB

EA Sports apparently wasn’t messing around when naming naming “Madden NFL 18” the “G.O.A.T. Edition.”

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, the forthcoming game’s cover athlete, will have an overall rating of 99, according to EA Sports’ initial “Madden 18” rankings. Thus far, the game developer only has shared the top-five rated quarterbacks as well as the ratings for each rookie taken in the first round of the 2017 NFL draft.

So while we don’t yet know which players will join Brady in the coveted “99 club,” we do know he’ll be the top-rated quarterback in the game.

5 Rings, 99 Rating. See The Top 5 QB's in #Madden18: https://t.co/z5mWze63JH pic.twitter.com/uF229E0byX — EA SPORTS Madden NFL (@EAMaddenNFL) July 26, 2017

Here are the remaining quarterbacks ranked in the top five:

— Aaron Rogers – 98 overall

— Matt Ryan – 96 overall

— Drew Brees – 92 overall

— Ben Roethlisberger – 91 overall

Tough to argue with those.

As far as rookies are concerned, Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett is the top-rated newcomer, as he’ll carry an overall rating of 83.

And, in case your excitement for the new “Madden” has cooled, this should do the trick:

While Brady’s lofty rating gives Pats fans even more ammunition to hurl at haters, it might be a double-edged sword. If you’ve ever played “Madden” against other people, you know that playing with Patriots is generally frowned upon by those hoping to play a competitive game.

Of course, there’s always the chance the “Madden” jinx manifests itself once again, in which case gamers will be left with a digital version of Jimmy “The Galloping Chicken” Garoppolo.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images