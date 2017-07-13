Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen Reportedly Finally Get Into The County Club

Share this:

One of the most famous golf courses in the world apparently has two new very high profile members.

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, originally had their membership to The County Club in Brookline, Mass., put on hold when they applied two years ago, but TB12 “has been quietly admitted to the exclusive club,” three unnamed members of the exclusive club told The Boston Globe.

In fact, Brady’s recently been spotted playing golf with Gisele at TCC, according to the Globe, which would mean he’s already taking advantage of all the amenities the site of the 1999 Ryder Cup and 2022 U.S. Open has to offer.

Club members originally weren’t enthralled with the idea of having two global superstars as members due to the attention they might draw, but something apparently has changed since that initial holdup.

The Country Club is famous for many reasons, including amateur Francis Ouimet’s 1913 U.S. Open win, and you now can add TB12 and Gisele to that list.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images