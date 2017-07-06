Tom Brady Is Writing A Book With All (Or Some) Of His Athletic Secrets

Share this:

Tom Brady has conquered the football world five times over, and now he’s going to try his hand as an author.

Publisher Simon & Schuster announced Thursday the New England Patriots quarterback will release his first book with a planned publication date for September 2017 — just in time for the new NFL season.

The book, titled “The TB12 Method” How To Achieve a Lifetime of Sustained Peak Performance,” will be 320 pages and will go for $30, according to ESPN’s Darren Rovell. The publisher is billing the story as an “athlete’s bible,” for whatever that’s worth.

“We expect this book to become an essential source for the way athletes of all ages live and train, whether they are in high school or in retirement,” Simon & Schuster president and publisher Jonathan Karp said in a release. “The fact that Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback of all time gives him the authority to write this book — but the fact that the principles that he’s espousing go well beyond sports is one of the reasons readers are going to pay close attention to his message.”

And they’re probably going to (blindly) pay plenty of money, likely ensuring Brady can add best-selling author to his already glowing resume.

