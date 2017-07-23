Tom Brady Sends Good Look To Jordan Spieth Before Final Round Of Open

Tom Brady looks out for his fellow Under Armour athletes.

Jordan Spieth went into the final round of The Open Championship on Sunday with a three-stroke lead and a chance to win the major tournament for the first time. So Brady, who’s a friend of Spieth’s and even golfed with him at Augusta National in March, made sure to wish the 23-year-old luck before he took to the links.

The New England Patriots quarterback also showed off his UA athlete recovery sleepwear so he and Spieth could be wearing matching jammies.

Matching PJ's tonight @jordanspieth. Go get 'em tomorrow!!! #RestWinRepeat A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Jul 22, 2017 at 5:52pm PDT

Spieth’s best finish in the British Open was a fourth-place tie in 2015. If he’s successful Sunday, it’d be his first major win of the season.