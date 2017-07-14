Tom Brady Takes Crack At Peyton Manning In Hilarious ESPYs Skit

Share this:

Peyton Manning hosted the 2017 ESPYs on Wednesday night, and the former NFL quarterback did a hilarious job of taking jabs at himself.

Arguably Manning’s best display of self-deprecation came during the nursing home skit. In the hilarious video, the two-time Super Bowl champion took a crack at his own retirement with the help of his greatest rival: Tom Brady.

Check it out in the video below.

Manning and Brady certainly have comparable stats, but TB12 always will have the Super Bowl ring advantage over the former Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos signal-caller.

And there’s a chance Brady could swell the championship difference in the upcoming NFL season. After a thrilling win in Super Bowl LI, the New England Patriots look even stronger heading into the 2017 campaign.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images