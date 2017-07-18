Tom Brady To Be Honored By Massachusetts Corn Maze With Maze In His Image

Share this:

Tom Brady has been honored many times over the course of his 17-year NFL career with the New England Patriots.

The five-time Super Bowl champion has been named Super Bowl MVP four times, league MVP twice and been selected to 12 Pro Bowls, but the latest honor certainly is one Brady will have a hard time replicating.

Sauchuk’s Corn Maze & Pumpkin Patch in Plympton, Mass., announced Wednesday on its Facebook page that the fall design for its maze would feature the Patriots star quarterback.

While Brady always has known he had what it takes to “get the job done,” we doubt he ever thought there would be a corn maze cut in his likeness when New England drafted him 17 years ago.

Thumbnail photo via Derick E. Hingle/USA TODAY Sports Images