Tom Brady’s Idea Of A ‘Perfect’ 40th Birthday Is Exactly What You’d Expect

Tom Brady’s 40th birthday is coming up, which has some wondering how the New England Patriots quarterback will celebrate the big day.

Will he go all out on Aug. 3 and tear up the dance floor with his Patriots teammates like he did during their Super Bowl LI ring ceremony at owner Robert Kraft’s house? Will he eat some extra avocado ice cream, or — gasp! — go crazy and eat a tomato?

Nah, he just wants to go to work.

“Hopefully it’s just a day of practice,” Brady told Sports Illustrated’s Greg Bishop in an interview published Tuesday. “That would be the perfect day. I want the day to just come and go, where I’m enjoying being out there with the guys like any other day in August over the last 25 years of my life.”

Sounds like a blast.

Still, Brady is sure he’ll be getting attention from at least one of his teammates, as he had a pretty succinct answer when Bishop asked if he thought tight end Rob Gronkowski would let the day pass without a “stunt.”

“I doubt it,” Brady said.

Whether you like the guy or not, it is pretty impressive that Brady is approaching his 40th birthday and coming off a season where he won his fifth Super Bowl and fourth Super Bowl MVP. He’s not showing any signs of slowing down, and he still believes he has a few more seasons in him.

“I think my mid-40s (is a) place that I know I can get to,” Brady said. “Once I’m there, I can evaluate what’s happening in my life and go from there. There’s no question in my mind I’ll be able to do it. I know what to do. I know how efficient I am. I know what it takes. And here’s the biggest thing: I’m willing to make the commitment. That’s important.”

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images