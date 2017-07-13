Tony Romo Insists He’s Not Plotting NFL Return, Loves CBS Commentary Job

Share this:

If Dak Prescott doesn’t build on his impressive rookie season, the Dallas Cowboys apparently won’t have Tony Romo to fall back on.

The former quarterback retired this offseason, and while plenty of teams could use some help under center, he claims he has no plans to return to the NFL. Romo appeared on “NFL Total Access” on Wednesday and made some jokes before squashing any hopes that he might reconsider his retirement.

“Oh yeah, probably a good chance. We’ll see how it plays out. I think you’ll find — I’m joking,” Romo said, via NFL.com. “Like I said before, I’m done.”

Romo’s not down and out, though, as he got a job as CBS’ lead NFL analyst right out of retirement. In fact, the 37-year-old said at the American Century Golf Tournament on Wednesday that he loves his new gig.

“I’m pretty happy and excited about the opportunity that was presented to me,” Romo said, via NFL.com. “I got coach (and CBS play-by-play announcer) Jim Nantz teaching me all the tricks of the trade that I’m going to be behind on, but I’m improving fast. I’m excited about it. It gives me a chance to compete, get better and improve. I get to be passionate about the game, hopefully teach a little bit, hopefully make it a little bit entertaining along the way. It’s going to be fun.”

It sounds as though Romo is living the life, so the Cowboys are going to have to hope they truly found their man in Prescott.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports Images