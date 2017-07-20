Tony Romo Sheds Light On Ezekiel Elliott Amid Cowboys Star’s Legal Troubles

Ezekiel Elliott has dominated headlines this offseason, but not for reasons he or the Dallas Cowboys would like.

The star running back has found himself at the center of a handful of legal matters, most recently an altercation at a Dallas bar in which he was accused of punching another man.

Though Elliott isn’t exactly improving his reputation by being involved in these off-the-field issues, one of his former teammates appears to be staying by his side. As former Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo told 105.3 The Fan, Elliott still is learning how to handle his newfound fame.

“Zeke, he’s a friend,” Romo said, as transcribed by Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News. “I know that he’s a good kid. He’s just trying to find his way. He’s in a position that he’s always going to be in a spot where people are going to take a photo, they’re going to talk about him. We all get these little times in our career where you can go two different directions. He’s figuring it out. He’s obviously made some choices he’ll reflect back and wish he done a little different. But at the same time, just not a whole lot of people are really thrust into this spotlight, this soon, at that age. Really, even in the National Football

But at the same time, just not a whole lot of people are really thrust into this spotlight, this soon, at that age. Really, even in the National Football League there's only a few of them. I always want to give people a little grace period and a little time. The fact the I know him and I know his personality and how much good he does off the field, how good he is with people, I think he's going to figure it out and be fine. But like we say, you always got to take responsibility and try to improve in all facets of life."

There’s still no word on whether or not Elliott will be disciplined by the league for these matters.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images