Tony Stewart Acts Like He Owns Eldora, Thrashes Ford F-150 Raptor

With the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series racing at Eldora Speedway on Wednesday, track owner Tony Stewart had quite a busy week. As a result, the former NASCAR driver spent time cutting lose Thursday.

Stewart tweeted a video that showed him having some fun with a Ford F-150 Raptor. The 46-year-old slid along a dirt path before catching some air over the crest of a hill.

After his off-road adventure, Stewart had to go back to acting like a track owner to help organize media rides.

Getting ready for a few of our media friends to drive these around @EldoraSpeedway. Ford tells them, "Drive within your limits." 😳 pic.twitter.com/XPX2eB2j5R — Tony Stewart (@TonyStewart) July 20, 2017

He didn’t keep his serious face on for long, however, once he heard Ford’s instructions for the test drives.

Thankfully, the person who manages Ford Performance’s Twitter was prepared for his inner racer to come out, and got a great shot of one of his slides.

We wonder if Stewart’s nickname will change from “Smoke” to “Dust,” because he clearly knows how to make a lot of the latter now that he spends more time around dirt than asphalt.