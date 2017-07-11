Bo Jackson’s Blast, Pete Rose’s Collision Among Best MLB All-Star Game Moments

Share this:

Tweet







The MLB All-Star Game has produced some of the most memorable moments in baseball history.

A new chapter in Midsummer Classic lore will be written Tuesday in Miami, so with that in mind, let’s take a look at some of the best performances and moments in All-Star Game history.

Pedro Martinez K’s Five in 1999

Red Sox ace Pedro Martinez struck out five batters in two innings at the 1999 All-Star Game at Fenway Park, and they just happened to be five of the best batters in the world at the time.

Carl Hubbell in 1934



Carl Hubbell struck out five straight batters in the 1934 All-Star Game. All five of them were Hall of Famers, including New York Yankees legends Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig.

Reggie Jackson’s Huge Homer in 1971

“Mr. October” hit a reported 532 foot homer in the 1971 All-Star Game off of Dock Ellis. At the time, it was the longest homer in ASG history.

Ted Williams Dominated in Front of Home Crowd

The Sox legend went 4-for-4 at the plate in 1946, driving in five runs in the process. The cherry on top, though, was doing it at home in Fenway Park.

Rod Carew Hits Two Triples in 1978

Rod Carew hit two triples in the 1978 All-Star Game, becoming the first player to ever do that.

Bo Jackson Leads Off With Mammoth Home Run



The great Bo Jackson hit an incredible home run to lead off the 1989 All-Star Game with President Ronald Reagan in the broadcast booth.

AL Can’t Keep Phil Cavaretta Off the Basepaths

The National League won the 1944 All-Star Game thanks to Chicago Cubs first baseman Phil Cavaretta, who reached base five times, becoming the first player ever to accomplish the feat in a Midsummer’s Classic.

Cal Ripken Jr. Goes Out in Style

In his final season, Orioles legend Cal Ripken went out the right way — with a home run in a 4-1 AL victory.

Ichiro Hits First Inside the Park Homer in 2007

Always known for his speed, Ichiro was able to record an inside the park home run in the 2007 All-Star Game.

Pete Rose Decks Ray Fosse

Pete Rose ran over Ray Fosse to win the 1970 All-Star Game for the NL. It’s arguably the most controversial play in ASG history. Fosse separated his shoulder in the collision, and his career never was the same.

Stan Musial Sends the NL Home Happy

St. Louis Cardinals legend Stan Musial hit his sixth career All-Star Game home run — still a record — to win the 1955 matchup in the bottom of the 12th inning.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images