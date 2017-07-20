Torey Krug, Bruins Heading For China To Promote Game Of Hockey

For the second straight year, the Boston Bruins are heading to China to help promote the game of hockey.

Bruins forward David Pastrnak, defenseman Torey Krug, and goalie Tuukka Rask are among those going over seas.

In the meantime, the Bruins are back on the ice at Warrior Ice Arena preparing for the upcoming 2017-18 season.

NESN’s Sarah Davis caught up with Krug at Warrior Ice Arena and you can hear what he had to say in the video above from “NESN Live,” presented by Cross Insurance.

Thumbnail photo from Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images