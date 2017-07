Share this:

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email





The Boston Bruins kick off the 2017-18 NHL season on Oct. 5 against the defending Western Conference champion Nashville Predators.

Bruins defenseman Torey Krug is excited for the upcoming campaign, and one reason why is the team’s unique mix of talented veterans and promising young players.

Check out Sarah Davis’ interview with Krug in the “NESN Sports Today” video above, presented by People’s United Bank.