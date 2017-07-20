Trail Blazers Completely Eviscerate Lakers, Foolish Person On Twitter

The Los Angeles Lakers have a history of championship success that completely dwarfs that of the Portland Trail Blazers. But in recent years, the two teams haven’t been remotely close.

One Twitter user, though, apparently hasn’t been paying attention.

We’re not sure who 808Astro is, but they clearly haven’t noticed the Lakers have finished 14th or worst in the Western Conference for four consecutive seasons. The Blazers, though, quickly set them straight.

True. We made the playoffs the last few years. https://t.co/Ja77k7Q63d — Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) July 20, 2017

Thanks for playing, Astro.

Now, in this person’s defense, it could take centuries before the Blazers — who have one NBA championship — match the accomplishments of the Lakers, who have 16 NBA titles.

But with Los Angeles’ recent ineptitude fresh in mind, the tweet looks pretty dumb.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Wayrynen/USA TODAY Sports Images