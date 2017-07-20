Trenton Thunder’s Bat Dog, Rookie, Is Bad At His Job, Still A Good Boy

When you hire a dog as your bat boy, there’s always the possibility things can go awry.

Rookie, the Trenton Thunder’s bat dog, got the call up to the Scranton-Wilkes Barre RailRiders on Tuesday to work the New York Yankees Triple-A affiliate’s game against the Norfolk Tides, and he originally was focused and ready. However, dogs tend to enjoy a good game of fetch, so being present for a game where people toss a ball back and forth to each other can be pretty darn tempting.

And the golden retriever gave into that temptation while Tides pitcher Alec Asher was on the mound.

Forget the bat, Rookie the bat dog went straight for the ball. pic.twitter.com/0miS2siokr — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 19, 2017

Asher was kind about the whole ordeal and even let Rookie have the new ball the umpire threw when the dog decided he didn’t want the old one. However, Rookie and his father, Derby, were sent back down to their Double-A home after the game.

We’re sure Rookie will get another chance, though, because honestly, who could say no to this face?

Thumbnail photo via Twitter/@TrentonThunder