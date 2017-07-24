Trevor Bayne ‘Never Been More Upset’ Than After NASCAR Brickyard 400

Trevor Bayne’s gamble on fuel strategy looked like it was going to play out perfectly during Sunday’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race, but he wouldn’t survive long enough to find out.

Bayne was in third as the field headed for an overtime restart during the Brickyard 400 when he was hit from behind, causing him to lose control of his No. 6 and get collected in a massive pileup. Considering what a strong position he was in at the time of the incident, and how rare opportunities for wins have been for him, Bayne said the result at Indianapolis Motor Speedway is a tough pill to swallow.

“I’ve never been more disappointed in my entire racing career, I don’t think,” Bayne told NBC Sports.

Although the race didn’t end the way the 26-year-old was hoping it would, he admitted that Roush Fenway Racing can be happy with the fact that it had such a competitive car Sunday. That said, he still wished the day had gone differently.

“I say every week, we give it our all, we do everything we can for God’s glory and trust him with the results, whether that’s good or bad,” Bayne said. “Sometimes I don’t really understand, and it hurts.”

Thumbnail photo via Mike DiNovo/USA TODAY Sports Images