Triple-A Outfielder Pulls A Jose Canseco, Has Ball Bounce Off Head For Homer

Jose Canseco accomplished a lot over his 17 years in Major League Baseball, but there still are plenty of reasons young players wouldn’t want to model their careers after his. And one minor league outfielder provided a great example.

Oklahoma City Dodgers right fielder Alex Verdugo hit what appeared to be a fairly routine fly ball Tuesday in the eighth inning of the club’s game against the Reno Aces, the Arizona Diamondbacks’ Triple-A affiliate. But it wound up becoming a three-run homer after it bounced off Aces outfielder Zach Borenstein’s head.

Dodgers prospect Alex Verdugo hit a 385-foot homer at AAA tonight: 360 feet off the bat, 25 feet off Zach Borenstein's head. Holy Canseco. pic.twitter.com/2KzTtvcTpF — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 26, 2017

The play was nearly identical to a goof by Canseco that happened on May 26, 1993, when Cleveland Indians infielder Carlos Martinez hit a home run that hit the then-Texas Rangers outfielder on the noggin first.

At least Borenstein can take solace in the fact that the Aces came away with the 9-7 victory.