Two Ex-NBA Players Were Just Traded For Each Other In BIG3 League

One week after the first trade in the history of Ice Cube’s BIG3 basketball league, another deal has been made. This one involves two more recognizable former NBA players.

BIG3’s official Twitter account announced Wednesday night that Maurice Evans has been traded from the Ghost Ballers to the Killer 3’s in exchange for Larry Hughes.

Evans spent nine seasons in the NBA between 2001 and 2012, playing for seven different teams in the process. He averaged 6.7 points and 2.5 rebounds in 19.4 minutes per game over 562 career NBA contests.

Hughes, meanwhile, spent parts of 13 seasons in the NBA between 1998 and 2012. He played for eight different organizations and averaged 14.1 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game over 727 career NBA games. Hughes led The Association in steals for the 2004-05 season, during which he earned NBA All-Defensive First Team honors while playing for the Washington Wizards.

Trades in the BIG3 league are completed by team captains, which in this case include Mike Bibby of the Ghost Ballers and Chauncey Billups of the Killer 3’s.

This marks the second trade in BIG3 history, as Xavier Silas was traded from Tri-State to the Ball Hogs for Dominic McGuire last week.

