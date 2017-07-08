UFC 213 Live: Results, Highlights Of New Card With Nunes-Shevchenko Canceled

LAS VEGAS — UFC 213 took a shocking turn just hours before Saturday night’s fights were scheduled to start at T-Mobile Arena, with the news that bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes was too sick to fight Valentina Shevchenko in the main event.
That forced the UFC to revamp the card at the last minute, with Yoel Romero’s interim middleweight championship fight against Robert Whittaker now the main event and Woburn, Mass.-based fighter Rob Font moved to the main card against Douglas Silva de Andrade.
NESN.com will be octagon-side at T-Mobile Arena, with updated results and notable highlights in this live tracker.
MAIN CARD (10 p.m. ET)
Yoel Romero vs. Robert Whittaker
Daniel Omielanczuk vs. Curtis Blaydes
Fabricio Werdum vs. Alistair Overeem
Anthony Pettis vs. Jim Miller
Rob Font vs. Douglas Silva de Andrade
FS1 PRELIMS (8 p.m. ET)
Travis Browne vs. Aleksei Oleinik
Chad Laprise vs. Brian Camozzi
Thiago Santos vs. Gerald Meerschaert
Jordan Mein vs. Belal Muhammad
UFC FIGHT PASS EARLY PRELIMS
Cody Stamann vs. Terrion Ware
Trevin Giles def. James Bochnovic by KO (2:54 into second round)
Thumbnail photo via Stephen R. Sylvanie/USA TODAY Sports Images
