UFC 214 Bonuses: Jon Jones, Volkan Oezdemir Rewarded For Devastating KOs

ANAHEIM, Calif. — A pair of light heavyweight titans brought home performance of the night bonuses for a couple of devastating knockout wins at UFC 214.

Jon Jones, who knocked out Daniel Cormier in the third round to win back the light heavyweight title, earned a $50,000 bonus for his victory. Volkan Oezdemir also secured a $50,000 bonus thanks to a devastating 42-second knockout of Jimi Manuwa in the main card opener.

Brian Ortega’s submission win over Renato Moicano in a back-and-forth battle earned both fighters the fight of the night bonus of $50,000.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images