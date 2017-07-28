UFC 214 Full Preview, Picks, Analysis: Daniel Cormier Vs. Jon Jones 2

With three title fights and a stacked card, UFC 214 is bound to be one of the most exciting mixed-martial arts events in 2017.

Headlining the card, Jon Jones returns to the octagon after a one-year suspension and tries to win back the UFC light heavyweight belt from Daniel Cormier. Prior to that, Tyron Woodley tries to defend the welterweight title for the third time when he takes on Demian Maia.

Cris Cyborg also gets her first shot at a UFC title when she takes on Tonya Evinger for the vacant women’s featherweight belt.

NESN.com’s Andre Khatchaturian and UFC.com’s Matt Parrino break down the card and offer picks and analysis ahead of fight night.