UFC Fight Night Long Island: Chris Weidman Vs. Kelvin Gastelum Preview

UFC invades Long Island for the first time ever Saturday night, and fans at the Nassau Coliseum will have a chance to support a hometown guy.

Chris Weidman, a Long Island native, will square off with Kelvin Gastelum in the main event at Saturday’s UFC Fight Night. A former UFC middleweight champion, Weidman is in the midst of a three-fight losing streak after starting his career 13-0. Gastelum, meanwhile, is trending upward, as he’s coming off an impressive performance against Vitor Belfort back in March.

This is a huge fight for both competitors, as Weidman is trying to show he’s still among the elite at age 33, whereas Gastelum is looking to continue his march toward a potential title fight.

NESN.com’s Andre Khatchaturian and Ricky Doyle previewed the Weidman-Gastelum fight and offered their predictions, which you can find in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports Images