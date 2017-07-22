UFC Fight Night Long Island Live Stream: Watch Chris Weidman Vs. Kelvin Gastelum Online

Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum (or your couch) are the places to be for fight fans Saturday night.

Mixed martial arts stars will enter the octagon for UFC Fight Night Long Island, including Chris Weidman and Kelvin Gastelum. Those two will battle in a five-round bout during the main event, but there will be plenty of exciting main event fights, as well as preliminary action, to hold you over until then.

Here’s how you can watch UFC Fight Night Long Island online.

When: Saturday, July 22, at 8 p.m. ET

Live Stream: FOX Sports Go

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Hoffman/USA TODAY Sports Images