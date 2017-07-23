UFC Fight Night Long Island Results: Chris Weidman Gets Huge Win

Who were the winners at UFC Fight Night Long Island? Click below to get the results for all the fights at NYCB Live, home of the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Long Island on Saturday.

Main event: Chris Weidman def. Kelvin Gastelum

Chris Weidman gets the fight where he wants in Round 1, earning a couple takedowns, but Kelvin Gastelum takes all the momentum after knocking Weidman down with a big left at the end of the round. Weidman comes out and gets another few takedowns in Round 2 and holds control in top position for nearly all of Round 2. Gastelum tries to initiate a battle on the feet, but Weidman gets him to the ground again and submits Gastelum with an arm triangle.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Hoffman/USA TODAY Sports Images