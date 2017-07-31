UFC Ref Wishes He Had Stopped Jones-Cormier Fight ‘Two Punches Earlier’

UFC referee John McCarthy mercifully put an end to Jon Jones’ beatdown of Daniel Cormier at UFC 214 on Saturday. But should “Big John” have shown even more mercy?

Thanks to a crushing head kick, Jones sent Cormier scrambling for dear life in the third round of the main event, ultimately landing a barrage of punches to reclaim his light-heavyweight title via TKO. It was clear to anyone watching that Cormier essentially was done after the kick, and was in no position to defend himself once Jones pounced.

And, upon further review, “Big John” thinks he should’ve acted a little sooner.

2/2 I have watched the fight 2 many times & believe I should have stopped the fight 2 punches earlier. But I don't get 2nd chances #AskBJM https://t.co/Qn1dQ4oP8c — Big John McCarthy (@JohnMcCarthyMMA) July 31, 2017

It’s hard to fault McCarthy here, as participants — especially champions — generally are given more opportunities in big fights to prove they’re able to continue.

Now, if a Jon Jones-Brock Lesnar superfight indeed takes place, it probably would be wise for the referee in the octagon to call the fight as soon as possible.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images