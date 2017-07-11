UFC Star Nate Diaz Takes Shot At Conor McGregor, Dana White On Instagram

Share this:

Tweet







Whether his next fight is in the UFC or a boxing ring, Conor McGregor manages to stay in the spotlight.

This time, however, it was due to someone who probably is not the biggest fan of the Irish fighter.

There's 1 boss here … @ufc don't forget to repost my shit.. A post shared by natediaz209 (@natediaz209) on Jul 9, 2017 at 8:16pm PDT

Nate Diaz, who McGregor has fought twice, was responding to a picture of his foe posing with UFC President Dana White.

McGregor is set to fight undefeated boxer Floyd Mayweather in Las Vegas on Aug. 26, but many fight fans believe there eventually will be an ending to the trilogy of Diaz vs. McGregor as well.

It’s not a bad idea given the excitement of the first two fights.

Thumbnail photo via Joshua Dahl/USA TODAY Sports Images