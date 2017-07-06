UFC’s Top Female Fighters Are In Conor McGregor’s Corner Vs. Floyd Mayweather

Share this:

LAS VEGAS — Conor McGregor has been openly supportive of female UFC fighters such as Ronda Rousey and Joanna Jedrzejczyk. Now they’re returning the favor, ahead of The Notorious’ Aug. 26 boxing bout with Floyd Mayweather.

“I think a lot of people are underestimating McGregor, and I hope they do,” Michelle Waterson, the UFC’s sixth-ranked strawweight contender, said Wednesday at the Women of the UFC panel. “And I hope he’s a huge underdog so I can bet some money on him.”

Waterson’s remarks drew some laughs from the Park Theater crowd, but McGregor’s quick rise and impact on the UFC’s popularity has produced more compliments than cackles. Jedrzejczyk named McGregor as one of her must-watch UFC fighters — and the feeling definitely is mutual, as he recently poured plaudits on the UFC women’s strawweight champion.

That is one ferocious female fighter.

Lethal with every limb, and from every angle.

A truly amazing fighter.

Congrats @joannamma! — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 14, 2017

Paige VanZant pointed out even if McGregor loses to Mayweather next month, he’s really won, both for himself and the UFC.

“Conor’s been able to break a lot of barriers and bring a lot of fans over (to the UFC) that weren’t necessarily here before,” VanZant said. “And I think no matter how well Conor does, it’s just such a success for him and for us as well.”

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images