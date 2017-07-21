USA Vs. Costa Rica Preview: Can The U.S. Finally Excel In Gold Cup?

The United States men’s national team has gotten the results it was hoping for so far in the 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup but not in the manner they might have liked to achieved those results.

NESN.com’s Marc DiBenedetto and Marcus O’Mard discussed if the U.S. can find its form in their Gold Cup semifinal vs. Costa Rica in this week’s episode of the “NESN Soccer Show.”

The U.S. is 2-3-0 vs. Costa Rica in their last five matches, the most recent of which was a 4-0 defeat in World Cup Qualifying on November 15, 2016. That was the low point of the Jurgen Klinsmann era, but Costa Rica still poses a legitimate threat to knock off the Gold Cup favorites.

Despite their 2-0 victory over El Salvador in the quarterfinals, the U.S. never looked sharp and was sucked into an physical slugfest while allowing numerous legitimate scoring chances to the Salvadorans. A similar performance vs. Costa Rica could result in an unexpected semifinal loss.

Fans should expect a more cohesive U.S. squad vs. Costa Rica after two more days of training together. If the Americans can put together a good performance on Saturday than there will be no reason to think they will not hoist the Gold Cup once more in 2017.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images