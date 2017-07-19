USA Vs. El Salvador Live Stream: Watch Gold Cup Quarterfinals Game Online

Share this:

The United States men’s national soccer team can take another step toward the 2017 Gold Cup final when it plays El Salvador in the quarterfinal round Wednesday night.

The U.S. has owned the head-to-head series with El Salvador, boasting a 16-1-5 record all-time. The Americans are hoping that trend of success continues at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

Here’s how to watch USA vs. El Salvador online.

When: Wednesday, July 19 at 9 p.m. ET

Live Stream: FOX Sports Go

Thumbnail photo via David Richard/USA TODAY Sports Images