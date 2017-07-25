USA Vs. Jamaica Gold Cup Final Prediction: Brad Friedel Expects Hard-Fought Game

Brad Friedel knows better than to take Jamaica’s soccer team lightly.

The former U.S. national team and Premier League goalkeeper joined NESN.com on Tuesday for a wide-ranging interview on several subjects, including the USA vs. Jamaica 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup final, which will take place Wednesday at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.

Friedel believes Jamaica’s technical quality and the presences of 12 U.S. based players, such as the New England Revolution’s Je-Vaughn Watson, will threaten Team USA’s hopes of winning a sixth Gold Cup title.

But he also says USA head coach Bruce Arena’s decision to bolster the roster with “A” team starters Tim Howard, Michael Bradley, Clint Dempsey, Darlington Nagbe and Jozy Altidore will give the U.S. a decisive edge.

Thumbnail photo via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports Images