USA Vs. Jamaica Live Stream: Watch 2017 Gold Cup Soccer Final Online

Either the United States or Jamaica will reign in the soccer region.

The teams will meet Wednesday at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., in the 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup final. The U.S. is favored to win the game and claim its sixth Gold Cup title. But the Reggae Boyz are keen to upset the odds, as they did against USA in the 2015 Gold Cup semifinals, and win the tournament for the first time.

The USA-Jamaica winner will earn a spot in the next CONCACAF Cup, a one-game playoff between Gold Cup 2017 and 2019 winners that the regional governing body uses to determine its participant in the 2021 FIFA Confederations Cup.

Here’s how to watch USA vs. Jamaica online.

When: Wednesday, July 26, at 9:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: FOX Sports Go

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images