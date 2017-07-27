USA Vs. Jamaica: Watch Jordan Morris’ Gold Cup Final-Winning Goal

Jordan Morris’ fifth goal for the United States men’s soccer team was his biggest yet.

The USA forward scored the winning goal Wednesday night in his team’s 2-1 victory over Jamaica in the 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup final. The game appeared destined for extra time when Morris pounced on a loose ball in Jamaica’s penalty area and emphatically shot through a sea of Reggae Boyz.

Morris scored three of his five international goals this month during the Gold Cup. He has quickly developed a knack for scoring them late in periods of play.

3 – All 3 of @JmoSmooth13's goals in #GoldCup2017 have come in the 61st minute or later, the most by any player in the tournament. Winner. — OptaJack (@OptaJack) July 27, 2017

The 22-year-old also has made a habit of winning in his burgeoning career.

Jordan Morris: For College, Club & Country

2015 – NCAA Men's Soccer Champion 🏆

2016 – MLS Cup Champion 🏆

2017 – Gold Cup Champion 🏆 — Seattle Sounders FC (@SoundersFC) July 27, 2017

Plenty of hype surrounded Morris since his senior national-team debut in November 2014 — when he was still in college at Stanford University. The hype appeared to subside in early 2017 as he struggled to consistently star in Major League Soccer with the Seattle Sounders.

But his Gold Cup-winning goal will only embolden those who predicted he’d one day become U.S. Soccer’s goal-scoring hero.

And they’re not wrong in this case.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images