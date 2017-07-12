Soccer

USA Vs. Martinique Live Stream: Watch 2017 Gold Cup Game Online

by on Wed, Jul 12, 2017 at 6:44PM
Group B action at the 2017 Gold Cup resumes Wednesday night when the United States men’s national soccer team takes on Martinique.

The U.S. squad tied Panama in its first group-stage game on July 8, which makes the showdown with Martinique very important. Martinique currently leads Group B with three points after opening the tournament with a win over Nicaragua.

Here’s how to watch USA vs. Martinique online.

When: Wednesday, July 12 at 8:30 p.m. ET
Live Stream: FOX Sports Go

