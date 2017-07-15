USA Vs. Nicaragua 2017 Gold Cup Live: Score Updates, Highlights And More

Share this:

The U.S. men’s national soccer team’s 2017 Gold Cup run hasn’t gotten off to an ideal start.

The Americans opened the tournament with a disappointing draw against Panama, and they barely eeked out a win against Martinique. Luckily for them, though, they still are atop the Group B standings with four points, and they face point-less Nicaragua on Saturday night at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Keep it right here for score updates and highlights from USA vs. Nicaragua with our live blog.

6 p.m. ET: The starting lineups are out.

