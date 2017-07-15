USA Vs. Nicaragua Live Stream: Watch 2017 Gold Cup Game Online

Share this:

The United States men’s national soccer team is on top of the 2017 Gold Cup Group B standings, but it’s been anything but a walk in the park to get there.

The U.S. opened the Gold Cup with a 1-1 tie against Panama, and the men just barely escaped their matchup against Martinique with a 3-2 win, putting them in a tie with Panama atop Group B.

It’s been an underwhelming start to the tournament, but the Americans can rebound Saturday night against point-less Nicaragua at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Here’s how to watch USA vs. Nicaragua online.

When: Saturday, July 15 at 7 p.m. ET

Live Stream: FOX Sports Go

