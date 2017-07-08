USA Vs. Panama Live Stream: Watch 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup Game Online

Share this:

The United States and Panama just can’t avoid each other in the CONCACAF Gold Cup.

The teams will meet on Saturday afternoon in Nashville, Tenn., in their opening game of the 2017 Gold Cup. The Group B game represents the sixth consecutive Gold Cup in which Panama and the U.S. have faced off.

USA is among the favorites to win the Gold Cup and the hosts are keen to start the tournament with a resounding victory over Panama, the team that defeated the U.S. in the third-place game in 2015. Panama is expected to the USA’s toughest foe in Group B.

FOX and Univision Deportes will televise USA vs. Panama. Here’s how you can watch the game online.

When: Saturday, July 8, at 4:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: FOX Sports Go

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images