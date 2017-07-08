Soccer

USA Vs. Panama Live Stream: Watch 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup Game Online

by on Sat, Jul 8, 2017 at 3:10PM
356

The United States and Panama just can’t avoid each other in the CONCACAF Gold Cup.

The teams will meet on Saturday afternoon in Nashville, Tenn., in their opening game of the 2017 Gold Cup. The Group B game represents the sixth consecutive Gold Cup in which Panama and the U.S. have faced off.

USA is among the favorites to win the Gold Cup and the hosts are keen to start the tournament with a resounding victory over Panama, the team that defeated the U.S. in the third-place game in 2015. Panama is expected to the USA’s toughest foe in Group B.

FOX and Univision Deportes will televise USA vs. Panama. Here’s how you can watch the game online.

When: Saturday, July 8, at 4:30 p.m. ET
Live Stream: FOX Sports Go

Click to watch our Gold Cup preview on NESN’s Soccer Show>>

Click for the Gold Cup schedule >>

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images

Have a question for Marcus Kwesi O'Mard? Send it to him via Twitter at @NESNsoccer or @mkomard, his Facebook page or NESN Soccer's Facebook page.

TMZ logo

Related NESN.com Stories

COED Media Logo
Sports Daily logo

NESN Team

© 2017 NESN