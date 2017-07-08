Valentina Shevchenko, Joanna Jedrzejczyk Want To Fight At UFC 213, But They Can’t

Joanna Jedrzejczyk would fight Valentina Shevchenko on just hours’ notice at UFC 213 in Las Vegas, and the feeling is mutual. However, the Nevada State Athletic Commission is playing buzzkill.
Amanda Nunes’ withdrawal because of illness left Shevchenko without an opponent Saturday night, and after TMZ reported Jedrzejczyk’s interest in filling the void, she confirmed it by posting an Instagram video of her working out.
UFC president Dana White also confirmed Jedrzejczyk’s interest and poured plaudits on the undefeated UFC women’s strawweight champion, whose 115-pound fighting weight is 20 less than Shevchenko’s.
Shevchenko is hungry to fight, though, and pulled the negotiation tactic of meeting in the middle — at 125 pounds — to face Jedrzejczyk in the octagon at T-Mobile Arena.
However, it appears the NSAC won’t sanction the fight on such short notice, MMAFighting.com’s Ariel Helwani reported.
If Jedrzejczyk was cleared to fight, it would come one year to the day that she defeated Claudia Gadelha by unanimous decision in the TUF 23 Finale.
Thumbnail photo via Kamil Krzaczynski/USA TODAY Sports Images
