Valentina Shevchenko, Joanna Jedrzejczyk Want To Fight At UFC 213, But They Can’t

Joanna Jedrzejczyk would fight Valentina Shevchenko on just hours’ notice at UFC 213 in Las Vegas, and the feeling is mutual. However, the Nevada State Athletic Commission is playing buzzkill.

Amanda Nunes’ withdrawal because of illness left Shevchenko without an opponent Saturday night, and after TMZ reported Jedrzejczyk’s interest in filling the void, she confirmed it by posting an Instagram video of her working out.

I spoke with @danawhite and the @ufc – we are going to try and make this fight happen! #ufc213 A post shared by Joanna Jedrzejczyk (@joannajedrzejczyk) on Jul 8, 2017 at 12:48pm PDT

UFC president Dana White also confirmed Jedrzejczyk’s interest and poured plaudits on the undefeated UFC women’s strawweight champion, whose 115-pound fighting weight is 20 less than Shevchenko’s.

Nunes is out and @joannajedrzejczyk is begging us to let her fight @bulletvalentina tonight!!!!! Joanna u are such an amazing, BADASS, incredible fighter and it is an honor to have u in the @ufc A post shared by Dana White (@danawhite) on Jul 8, 2017 at 12:27pm PDT

Shevchenko is hungry to fight, though, and pulled the negotiation tactic of meeting in the middle — at 125 pounds — to face Jedrzejczyk in the octagon at T-Mobile Arena.

.@danawhite @joannamma said she is ready to fight today.

I am ready now 100%!

Let's do it for the title belt in 125 lbs. Today!#UFC213 pic.twitter.com/QQWXiQdgVI — Valentina Shevchenko (@BulletValentina) July 8, 2017

However, it appears the NSAC won’t sanction the fight on such short notice, MMAFighting.com’s Ariel Helwani reported.

I’m told @joannamma was “BEGGING” to fight Valentina Shevchenko tonight, but NAC wouldn’t clear her. No time for medicals. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) July 8, 2017

If Jedrzejczyk was cleared to fight, it would come one year to the day that she defeated Claudia Gadelha by unanimous decision in the TUF 23 Finale.

Thumbnail photo via Kamil Krzaczynski/USA TODAY Sports Images