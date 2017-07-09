Valentina Shevchenko Rips Amanda Nunes Over Failed Weight Cut, UFC 213 Pull-Out

LAS VEGAS — Valentina Shevchenko had lots to say about Amanda Nunes’ decision to pull out of their UFC 213 women’s bantamweight championship fight Saturday night.
Shevchenko, the top-ranked contender, posted a statement on Instagram shortly after UFC 213 started at T-Mobile Arena, and she unpacked her frustration about Nunes.
Today I am 100% ready for this fight. During the last 3 months of training I did everything to be in my best shape for this fight. Nunes couldn't cut weight correctly and was hospitalized. She wanted to cut weight and recover rapidly to have the advantage. The end result, everything went wrong. Even though she was medically cleared to fight, she backed out. This fight was originally offered to take place in April and she would not accept then. I did my part and am very upset that I can't fight for the title today on this great event. I am even more upset for all my dear fans who support me every time throughout the world and to those who traveled to see me fight here in Las Vegas live. I feel frustrated about what happened but I won't relax, will not put down energy in my preparation, and will wait until the UFC gives us another date for the fight. #UFC213 #teamBullet
A bad weight cut certainly makes sense, as “illness” was cited for Nunes’ exit, although she hasn’t commented. However, UFC president Dana White later said Nunes was medically cleared to face Shevchenko, so who knows what’s happening behind the scenes. What isn’t happening is UFC 213’s biggest draw, and the UFC offered fans a full refund of their tickets if they desired.
Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images
