Valentina Shevchenko Rips Amanda Nunes Over Failed Weight Cut, UFC 213 Pull-Out

LAS VEGAS — Valentina Shevchenko had lots to say about Amanda Nunes’ decision to pull out of their UFC 213 women’s bantamweight championship fight Saturday night.

Shevchenko, the top-ranked contender, posted a statement on Instagram shortly after UFC 213 started at T-Mobile Arena, and she unpacked her frustration about Nunes.

A bad weight cut certainly makes sense, as “illness” was cited for Nunes’ exit, although she hasn’t commented. However, UFC president Dana White later said Nunes was medically cleared to face Shevchenko, so who knows what’s happening behind the scenes. What isn’t happening is UFC 213’s biggest draw, and the UFC offered fans a full refund of their tickets if they desired.

This notice is greeting fans outside T-Mobile arena right now: pic.twitter.com/NAbxFFNyk3 — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) July 8, 2017

