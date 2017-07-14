Vietnam ‘Moving Wall’ Memorial To Be Displayed Outside Fenway Park July 14-16

Share this:

The Boston Red Sox and the Red Sox Foundation will honor Vietnam War veterans in many ways during the weekend of July 14-16.

The “Moving Wall” will be displayed outside Fenway Park on Van Ness Street all weekend for Red Sox fans and passersby to honor those gave their lives for the United States during the Vietnam War.

The wall is a two thirds replica of the Vietnam War Memorial in Washington, D.C. and has been touring the country for over 30+ years.

For more on the “Moving Wall”, check out the video above from “Red Sox Gameday Live,” presented by DCU.