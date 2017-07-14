Visit The Bullpen During This Red Sox Homestand For Chance To Win Budweiser Fan Of The Game

Share this:

Tweet







The All-Star break officially ends Friday, and the Boston Red Sox kick off the second half of their season with an eight-game homestand, so why not celebrate with NESN, Budweiser and the Bullpen?

Budweiser will be at the Bullpen near Fenway Park before every Red Sox home game from Friday, July 14 through Thursday, July 20, and fans will have the chance to be selected as the Budweiser Fan of the Game.

Winners will receive four right field roof tickets at the Budweiser Brew House and four Bud baseball jerseys, be featured on the center field scoreboard and receive other Budweiser and Red Sox prizes. Only fans 21 and over can participate.

Budweiser — this Bud’s for you!