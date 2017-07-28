Visit The Lansdowne Pub This Red Sox Homestand For Shot At Budweiser Fan Of The Game

The Boston Red Sox are back in town for a 10-game homestand, and Budweiser has the perfect pregame spot if you’re headed to Fenway Park.

Budweiser will be at The Lansdowne Pub before every Red Sox home game from Friday, July 28, through Sunday, Aug. 6, and fans can stop by for a chance to be selected as the Budweiser Fan of the Game.

Winners will receive four right field roof tickets at the Budweiser Brew House and four Bud baseball jerseys, be featured on the center field scoreboard and receive other Budweiser and Red Sox prizes. Only fans 21 and over can participate.

Budweiser — this Bud’s for you!