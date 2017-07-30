Volkan Oezdemir Obliterates Jimi Manuwa In Under Minute, Title Shot Next?

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Volkan Oezdemir is making it hard for Dana White not to give him a title shot soon and performances like the one he had on Saturday night at UFC 214 are the reason why.

Oezdemir absolutely eviscerated Jimi Manuwa with a knockout victory in 42 seconds to win his fifth consecutive fight and his third one since joining the UFC earlier this year.

Oezdemir previously defeated Ovince Saint Preux and Misha Cirkunov before his impressive knockout victory against Manuwa, who was easily his highest-ranked opponent yet.

Oezdemir’s performance also caught the attention of Anthony “Rumble” Johnson, who feels the burgeoning light heavyweight star already deserves a title shot.

Volkan Oezdemir's devastating victory over Jimi Manuwa at UFC 214 caught the attention of Anthony "Rumble" Johnson. pic.twitter.com/lspU2YuU1R — NESN (@NESN) July 30, 2017

Of course, if Oezdemir does get a title shot, it would be against the winner of UFC 214’s main event between Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images