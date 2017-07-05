Volvo Reveals All Models Launched From 2019 Will Be Electric Or Hybrid

Share this:

If you prefer your Volvos have only internal combustion engines, you better stock up while you can.

Starting in 2019, every vehicle the Swedish automaker launches will have an electric motor, Volvo announced Wednesday. The company has lofty ambitions for electric-vehicle sales, and phasing out conventional engines should play a key role in Volvo accomplishing its goals.

“This announcement marks the end of the solely combustion engine-powered car,” Volvo president and CEO Hakan Samuelsson said in a statement. “Volvo Cars has stated that it plans to have sold a total of one million electrified cars by 2025. When we said it we meant it. This is how we are going to do it.”

In focusing on plug-in hybrid, 48-volt mild hybrid and fully electric engines, Volvo clearly believes the consumer market is only getting greener.

“This is about the customer,” Samuelsson said. “People increasingly demand electrified cars and we want to respond to our customers’ current and future needs. You can now pick and choose whichever electrified Volvo you wish.”

The company says it will launch five all-electric vehicles between 2019 and 2021. Polestar, Volvo’s high performance branch, will make three of the vehicles.

