Warriors’ Draymond Green Facing Civil Lawsuit For Assault, Battery

Draymond Green currently is facing a civil lawsuit for assault, battery and making misleading statements, attorney Lisa Bloom announced in a press release Monday.

The lawsuit is allegedly tied to a July altercation with a Michigan State football player, according to Marc J. Spears of ESPN’s The Undefeated.

Green allegedly slapped then Michigan State football player Jermaine Edmonson outside of an East Lansing, Mich., bar on July 10, 2016.

Here’s the press release from Bloom, who will be holding a press conference Tuesday when she files the lawsuit against the Golden State Warriors star.

Here is my announcement re a new case we are filing against NBA star Draymond Green tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/okpDqPme6r — Lisa Bloom (@LisaBloom) July 24, 2017

“A new lawsuit will be filed tomorrow against Golden State Warriors basketball player Draymond Green, alleging assault, battery and related claims based on his alleged acts of violence against a young man and woman,” Bloom wrote.

The young man and woman mentioned in the report are assumed to be Edmonson and his girlfriend, according to Spears.

Green, for his part, is confident that his legal team will be able to resolve the issue in short order.

“I am just letting my attorneys handle the situation,” Green said, per Spears. “I am hopeful and confident this will be resolved soon.”

Green was arrested following the initial altercation, but was released on bail and agreed to a plea deal which brought the charges down from misdemeanor assault to a noise violation and a civil infraction.

