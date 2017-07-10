Warriors’ Jordan Bell Thinks This Video Game Has Helped Him Block Shots

Share this:

Most basketball players typically improve their game in the gym or the weight room. While Jordan Bell surely puts in work in both of those arenas, there’s another platform that apparently has boosted his skills.

At 6-foot-9, Bell frequently goes up against guys in the interior taller than him, but still manages to be a shot-blocking machine. This probably is due in large part to freak athleticism, but the Golden State Warriors rookie believes there’s another secret to it: Guitar Hero.

“You ever played?” Bell told Anthony Slater of the San Jose Mercury News. “You got to like try to get it exactly. I hate video games, but that’s the one video game I played every single day. Strumming, hit the button at the same exact time, catch it on the screen. Shot-blocking, to me, is all about timing. I know tall people who can’t block a shot to save their life. That right there really helped to get my timing.”

Who knows, if Bell continues to strum away at a plastic guitar, maybe he’ll become one of the premier shot blockers in the league.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports Images